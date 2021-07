VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Local PONY baseball teams are in the midst of regional play, and must win or go home.

On Friday afternoon, Smithfield and High Point North Carolina squared off in the South Region Mustang Division. Smithfield won 17-0, advancing in postseason play.

In the Bronco Division, Kempsville and High Point faced off. Kempsville took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but went on to lose 18-4, marking the end of their season.