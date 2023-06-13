Local products take aim at national title with UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- Virginia baseball is making its sixth trip to the College World Series. A couple of local products aren't just along for the ride, but helping to drive the success.

Frank Cox graduate Ethan Anderson watched UVA win the national championship in 2015 and from then on, he was hooked.

"I've wanted to come to Virginia from a young age," he said prior to practice on Tuesday in Charlottesville. "Being in-state, always rooting for the Virginia Cavaliers, this is where I wanted to be."

Western Branch product Harrison Didawick also suits up in the orange and blue. Like his teammate Anderson, he also had his eye on UVA during his days in Hampton Roads.

"I think it was my rising sophomore year," he recalled. "I went to a couple camps and I just absolutely fell in love with it and that's when it started."

Now Anderson and Didawick get to take the biggest stage in college baseball themselves and help Virginia chase its second crown. Another dream is coming true for both as they make their way to Omaha.

"It was a dream since I was eight years old," Didawick said. "Now it's a dream coming true and we're going to do our best to go win it."

"I don't think many people can say in their lifetime that they're able to go to the College World Series and the path that we took, able to play at home, play in front of the home crowd every single day," added Anderson.

The 757 products have played different roles during the 2023 campaign. The former Bruin Didawick is a freshman outfielder and worked his way into the starting left field spot, seeing time in 51 games and starting 47 contests. He's making the most of his time and playing beyond his years. Anderson is a sophomore who enrolled early at UVA and has grown into one of the Wahoos' most formidable hitters. The former Falcon star ranks third on the team in hitting (.377), second in home runs (14) and has come up with some clutch postseason knocks.

"I'd say the amount of games for sure," Didawick said of the biggest difference between high school and college. "It's a grind, but you have to embrace it. It's a lot of fun. You get to be with your brothers, your teammates, your coaches everyday."

"There's a lot of big names in the lineup and to be able to play with them has been really special," Anderson noted.

Now the Cavaliers have a chance to write a special ending. They're one of eight teams left standing in all of college baseball and the two local products hope to help them add some artwork to the outfield wall and some hardware to the trophy case.

"It would mean the world," Didawick said. "It would be a dream come true and every kid dreams of it and to do it with your brothers, it would mean everything."

"It happenend in 2015, it's possible," added Anderson. "This is a great group of guys and I wouldn't want it any other way than to win it with them."

Two other Hampton Roads natives suit up for the Cavaliers. Freshman infielder Luke Hanson played his high school baseball at Lafayette, while pitcher Cullen McKay, also a first year, graduated from Maury.

Virginia opens its College World Series on Friday in Omaha at 7:00 PM ET against Florida.