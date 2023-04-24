Local products Vasko, Jenkins commit to Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, SC (WTKR)- The transfer portal is a whirlwind as thousands of players search for new college homes. Two local stars have both landed back east and will suit up on the same team in 2023.

Former Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko and Catholic graduate Keontae Jenkins both announced their decisions to commit to Coastal Carolina on Monday. Vasko spent his freshman season at Kansas, while Jenkins had been on TCU's roster since 2020.

Vasko joins the Chanticleers with four years of eligibility remaining after appearing in one game for the Jayhawks in 2022. The quarterback was one of the best to throw the football in Hampton Roads history. He was 35-3 as a starter for the Tigers, leading them to three state championship games and back-to-back state crowns. In an abbreviated season in the spring of 2021, he racked up 2,230 total yards, 34 touchdowns and did not throw a single interception in nine games. He followed that up with a fall performance of 2,977 passing yards and 37 TD passes. During Oscar Smith's first round playoff win over Cosby, he threw for a state record 10 scores.

The former Tigers verbally committed to Old Dominion before eventually signing with Kansas days after leading Oscar Smith to the 2021 state championship.

Jenkins was a four star cornerback coming out of Catholic and committed to the Horned Frogs. He appeared in three games in 2020 and would end up redshirting that campaign. 2021 saw Jenkins play in nine contests, tallying three tackles. The former Crusader, who also attended Frank Cox, played in three games in 2022 before suffering a season ending injury.

Vasko and Jenkins will join two Hampton Roads standouts who already suit up for the Chanticleers. Running back C.J. Beasley played his high school football at Maury, while linebacker Ze'Marion Harrell hails from Salem.

Coastal Carolina will visit Old Dominion on November 4.