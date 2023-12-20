Local stars put pen to paper on first day of early signing period

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's a day where dreams turn into reality. National Signing Day marks the first time high school seniors can officially commit to their colleges of choice and a handful of 757 football stars are taking their talents to the Power Five level.

Two area student-athletes are staying in-state and heading to Virginia Tech. Green Run wide receiver Keylen Adams and Frank Cox defensive lineman Gerard Johnson both made their commitment to the Hokies official on Wednesday, signing on to be part of the Class of 2024.

"It started with Coach Pry," Adams said of his decision. "He told me that he was trying to rebuild Virginia Tech to the old way that it was when all the good players from Virginia stayed. Throughout the time that he's been there so far, that's what's been happening."

"It was really the home factor to it all," added Johnson. "Most schools I didn't feel like it was a place away from home, but Virginia Tech, it really felt like that place I can be around people, those guys for the next four years."

Green Run's Caleb Turner also committed to Eastern Michigan, with Milton Ferguson signing on to play at James Madison. Frank Cox kicker Sam Braidwood will continue his career at William & Mary.

In Norfolk, three Maury stars are heading to the Division I level. Linebacker Fred Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his career at South Carolina, athlete DaVontae Floyd will take the field at Duke, while defensive back Jaden Ratliff is heading up the road to William & Mary. The three players helped the Commodores finish 2023 with a 15-0 record and a Class 5 state championship.

"I think it's the coaches for me," Johnson said of the Gamecocks. "They're the same [people] every time, they care about me, they're genuine."

"There was a weight off my shoulders once I verbally committed, but once the pen hits the paper, it's just a different feeling," Floyd noted. "You're locked and loaded and ready to go."

"They just treated me better than anybody else did," Ratliff said of the Tribe. "They want me to play sooner than later and no other school wanted that so that's where I'm at."

Marc Davis/WTKR Western Branch defensive back Devin Cook signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Wake Forest on December 20, 2023.

Next door in Chesapeake, another standout is heading to the ACC. Western Branch defensive back Devin Cook signed on to play college football at Wake Forest. He helped rebuild the Bruins as the program made three straight playoff appearances during his high school career, including a Region 6A title and state semifinals berth in 2022.

Now he trades in his blue and gold for black and gold.

"The coaching staff, they blew me away," Cook pointed out. "They showed a lot of interest and they had a plan for how I'm going to take my level from now to the next level in the next three to four years."

While some student-athletes across the country opted to sign Wednesday, there is another signing period that will begin the first week of February.