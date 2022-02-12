The Locker Room- February 11

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Football and basketball headline this week's edition of The Locker Room.

Old Dominion announced it will leave Conference USA in June, which creates some pretty exciting scheduling scenarios come the fall. We'll take a look and hear from Conference USA.

Saturday finds Norfolk State returning to action after sitting on its first MEAC loss for 12 days and a marquee match-up on the high school boys basketball court as King's Fork hosts Maury.

I.C. Norcom product Dorian Finney-Smith signed a big payday with the Dallas Mavericks. He'll earn $52 million over the next four years.

Super Bowl LVI is fast approaching. Some Monarch basketball players give us their picks and Super Bowl XL champion Alan Faneca, now the head coach at Frank Cox High School, takes us back to his experience in the big game.

