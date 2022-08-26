The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- August 26, 2022

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Catch updated scores and schedules here for games on August 26-27:

Nansemond-Suffolk @ North Cross- 4:00

Norfolk Academy @ Christchurch- 5:00

First Colonial @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Landstown @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Norview @ Grassfield- 7:00

Deep Creek @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Western Branch @ Churchland- 7:00

Salem @ Bayside- 7:00

Frank Cox @ Princess Anne- 7:00

Kempsville @ Green Run- 7:00

Hickory @ Indian River- 7:00

Menchville @ Granby- 7:00

Nansemond River @ Bethel- 7:00

Kecoughtan @ Mills Godwin- 7:00

Jamestown @ Nottoway- 7:00

King's Fork @ Smithfield- 7:00

Manor @ Lakeland- 7:00

Denbigh @ Heritage- 7:00

King George @ Lafayette- 7:00

Petersburg @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Lake Taylor- 7:00

Bruton @ Northampton- 7:00

Southampton @ Poquoson- 7:00

Isle of Wight Academy @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Catholic @ First Flight- 7:00

Norfolk Christian @ Hargrave Military Academy- 7:00

Saturday:

Gloucester @ Hampton- 12:00

Warhill @ Warwick- 12:00

Portsmouth Christian @ Fredericksburg Christian- 1:00