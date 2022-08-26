The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- August 26, 2022

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season. Catch updated scores and schedules here for games on August 26-27:
Nansemond-Suffolk @ North Cross- 4:00
Norfolk Academy @ Christchurch- 5:00
First Colonial @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00
Landstown @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00
Norview @ Grassfield- 7:00
Deep Creek @ Oscar Smith- 7:00
Western Branch @ Churchland- 7:00
Salem @ Bayside- 7:00
Frank Cox @ Princess Anne- 7:00
Kempsville @ Green Run- 7:00
Hickory @ Indian River- 7:00
Menchville @ Granby- 7:00
Nansemond River @ Bethel- 7:00
Kecoughtan @ Mills Godwin- 7:00
Jamestown @ Nottoway- 7:00
King's Fork @ Smithfield- 7:00
Manor @ Lakeland- 7:00
Denbigh @ Heritage- 7:00
King George @ Lafayette- 7:00
Petersburg @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00
I.C. Norcom @ Lake Taylor- 7:00
Bruton @ Northampton- 7:00
Southampton @ Poquoson- 7:00
Isle of Wight Academy @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00
Catholic @ First Flight- 7:00
Norfolk Christian @ Hargrave Military Academy- 7:00
Saturday:
Gloucester @ Hampton- 12:00
Warhill @ Warwick- 12:00
Portsmouth Christian @ Fredericksburg Christian- 1:00