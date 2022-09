The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 4

News 3

Posted at 5:25 PM, Sep 16, 2022

Thursday: Nansemond River 44, Hickory 0 Poquoson 21, Tabb 7 Friday: Norfolk Academy @ Trinity Episcopal- 4:00 Bayside @ Landstown- 7:00 Ocean Lakes @ Frank Cox- 7:00 Grassfield @ Western Branch- 7:00 Green Run @ First Colonial- 7:00 Princess Anne @ Kempsville- 7:00 Tallwood @ Salem- 7:00 Granby @ Maury- 7:00 Lake Taylor @ Norview- 7:00 Kecoughtan @ Gloucester- 7:00 Menchville @ Hampton- 7:00 Grafton @ Jamestown- 7:00 Smithfield @ Lakeland- 7:00 Warhill @ New Kent- 7:00 Booker T. Washington @ Churchland- 7:00 Manor @ I.C. Norcom- 7:00 Warwick @ Denbigh- 7:00 Great Bridge @ King's Fork- 7:00 Lafayette @ York- 7:00 Collegiate @ Nansemond-Suffolk- 7:00 Hargrave Military Academy @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00 Saturday: Bethel @ Phoebus- 12:00 Woodside @ Heritage- 12:00 West Point @ Bruton- 12:00 Atlantic Shores @ Christchurch- 1:00

