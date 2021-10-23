The Locker Room- October 22

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three weeks remained in the regular season entering Friday with some teams looking to stay unbeaten, while others look to solidify playoff position.

Phoebus put itself in the driver's seat in the Peninsula District with 43-0 win over Woodside in this week's 757 Showdown. The Phantoms improve to 8-0 and sit alone at the top of the district standings.

Kempsville continued its storybook season, coming alive in the second half to top Bayside, 33-3.

Oscar Smith continued to roll, winning at Nansemond River, 55-13, while Indian River handled Great Bridge, 41-7.

Green Run improved to 8-0 with a 60-0 shutout victory over Princess Anne, while Frank Cox kept its hot play going with a 31-7 win at Tallwood.

Southeastern District foes Western Branch and Deep Creek put together a nail-biter, with the Bruins holding off the Hornets, 21-14.

Lake Taylor traveled to the Richmond area to face Glen Allen. It took overtime, but the Titans returned with a 40-34 win.

Click on the video to view this week's edition of The Locker Room.