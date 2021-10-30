The Locker Room- October 29

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With only two Friday's remaining in the regular season, some teams entered the evening hoping to climb into playoff position, while others looked to solidify some strong postseason rankings.

Oscar Smith and Western Branch met in our 757 Showdown. It was a battle of the top two teams in Region 6A and the Tigers reigned supreme, shutting out the Bruins, 48-0. Oscar Smith claimed the Southeastern District crown with the victory.

Green Run crept closer to its first unbeaten regular season since 1995. The Stallions pulled away from Frank Cox late to grab the 39-21 win and improve to 9-0 on the season.

Maury looked good on both sides of the ball, shutting out Booker T. Washington, 47-0. Commodores quarterback Saquan Miles had five total touchdowns. Maury currently sits atop the Region 5B VHSL Power Rankings.

Indian River and Deep Creek played a nail-biter, with the Hornets topping the Braves in overtime, 20-17. Check out the video to see a crazy play in those highlights.

Kempsville's dream turnaround season continued with a 57-17 win at First Colonial. Naiquan Washington-Pearce scored four rushing touchdowns in the victory, as the Chiefs improve to 6-1. They wrap up their schedule at Kellam next Friday.

Norview came alive in the second half, downing I.C. Norcom, 34-12. The Pilots improve to 5-3 and entered the night third in the Region 5B rankings.

For more scores and highlights, watch The Locker Room in the video above.