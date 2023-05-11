Logano praises USS Nitze crew on visit to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Joey Logano is used to being behind the wheel and controlling four tires. On Wednesday, he got a look at even more power that surveys the sea when he toured the USS Nitze at Naval Station Norfolk.

"Probably the one that stands out to me is obviously steering the ship," Logano laughed when asked about what he learned during his tour. "As a race care driver, I'm like 'hey, how do you drive this thing?'"

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion got a look at the bells and whistles of the vessel during his stop at the base. He was able to see the bridge and the radar system, observe some of the weaponry on board and he even served the sailors lunch in the ship's galley. While all of that was impressive, he was even more impressed with the crew.

"Meeting the men and women that are actually doing the work and making the commitment for us... we take for granted every single day because we live in our own little bubble and everything's fine in our bubble, because somebody else is out there doing the hard work for us," Logano answered when asked about his tour.

"We have about 320 sailors on board right now and that's my pit crew," added the ship's commanding officer, Captain Katie Jacobson.

Meanwhile, Jesse Iwuji has his hands in both the NASCAR and Navy worlds. In addition to being a team owner and driver, Iwuji is also a lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserves. Both professions can have similarities and he pointed to the importance of good communication as well as the stressful work environment that he experiences in both occupations.

"We're able to get through that, push through and continue to go towards our objective and accomplish the mission," Iwuji pointed out. "It's the same thing in NASCAR. You've got to continue to push through to to get to the end of the race."

There are not many civilians who get to go behind the scenes of a Navy destroyer. Doing so was eye-opening for Logano.

"I wish everyone had the opportunity I had today, to see the stuff up close and personal," he noted. "I don't see them at work out at sea, but seeing the preparation and how they're ready for anything that's coming their way is so impressive."

"They think 'oh my gosh. Is it how it is in the movies?,'" Iwuji added regarding civilians getting a chance to come on board. "If you come on the ship, you see that it's actually more than that. We do a lot more, there's so much more going on, so many more stories that aren't really always told and I think they got to experience that today."

Logano was touched by that experience and inspired by the stories of the crew members as well.

"They came back from an eight month tour," the driver said. "There were 13 new fathers on this ship that have not met their children yet. Think about that, the commitment that not only they're making, but their families are making, their kids are making for our freedom. It's hard to put that feeling into words. It gives me goosebumps talking about it."

The visit gave the champion a chance to say thank you and salute those who serve and sacrifice. He pointed out that gesture does not require fame.

"When we see a member of our military or a past member of our military, shake their hand and just say thank you," he said. "Their commitment is something that I don't think a lot of us can ever understand."

Logano visited Naval Station Norfolk with Charlotte Motor Speedway, which is looking forward to the Coca Cola 600. Green flag drops on that race the day before Memorial Day. The track's executive vice president and general manager, Greg Walter, accompanied the group on Wednesday's tour.