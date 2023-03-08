London, Tribe agree to contract extension

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Coming off one of William & Mary's best football seasons in program history, it looks like Mike London will be sticking around for awhile.

The head coach and the Tribe have agreed to a contract extension that will keep London in Williamsburg through the 2027 season.

London led William & Mary to a storybook campaign in 2022. The Tribe tied a program record with 11 victories, earned a share of the CAA championship and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals. For the first time ever, the team won 10 regular season games, including all six of its road contests. The college defeated three ranked opponents and kicked off the season with a road victory at FBS Charlotte.

National outlets recognized the Tribe's success. London was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes to the top FCS coach in the country. He was also selected as the Bobby Ross Coach of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Richmond.

London, who was previously an assistant in Williamsburg, returned as Jimmye Laycock's successor in 2019 with William & Mary finishing 5-7 during his first year. The team's next full season in 2021 saw the Tribe improve to 6-5 before 2022's historic campaign.

His first head coaching job came at Richmond, where he won the 2008 national championship with the Spiders. Following the 2010 season, London replaced Al Groh at Virginia, where he had previously served as defensive coordinator. Prior to arriving at William & Mary, he spent two years as the head coach at Howard.

William & Mary kicks off its 2023 schedule on August 31 at Campbell.