Long stays in-state, transfers to Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It didn't take long for Mekhi Long to settle on a new home for his senior season and the former Monarch will be staying in-state to continue his career.

CBS Sports is reporting that Long will play his final year at Virginia Tech after two seasons in the silver and blue. He'll join the Hokies as a graduate transfer.

The Bryans Road, Maryland, native was one of the Monarchs' most well-rounded players during the last two years. 2022-2023 saw him pace the team with 8.7 rebounds per game, which was good enough for fifth in the Sun Belt. He added 10.7 points per contest, ranking third on the team. That followed up a strong campaign that saw him post 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per outing.

Needless to say, Long was a force in both the scoring and rebounding columns this past season. He led the Sun Belt with 11 double-doubles, including nine in conference play.

Long is beginning a stint with the third program of his college career after opening with one season at Rhode Island. He said during this year that he picked Old Dominion because of the type of coaching he would receive from Jeff Jones. Long said he was looking to be pushed. He appeared in 81 games at ODU, starting 63 of them. Long set single-game career-highs this season with 25 points in the season opener against Maryland-Eastern Shore and 19 rebounds during a January 28 showdown with Coastal Carolina.

The Monarchs finished this season 19-12, winning nine of their last 12 regular season games before falling in lopsided fashion to Texas State in the second round of the Sun Belt Tournament.

The former ODU standout will join a Virginia Tech squad that finished the season 19-15, 8-12 in the ACC.

