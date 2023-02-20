Long's 17 points helps Old Dominion men past Appalachian State

BOONE, NC (WTKR) — Old Dominion crafted up a terrific ending to its road schedule in the 2022-2023 season with a little redemption.

The Monarchs got 17 points from Mekhi Long to fend off Appalachian State on Saturday, 74-63. Long played 38 minutes while still nursing a knee injury that forced him to miss a game against Texas State and limited his role against James Madison. Long also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

ODU was able to pull out the win despite losing lead guard Chaunce Jenkins early in the game to an ankle injury. Jenkins played just nine minutes in the contest.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson chipped in 14 points while forward Derricko Williams scored 12 points. After scoring 28 points on eight three-pointers, the silver and blue limiting the Mountaineers Terence Harcum to 13 points on 4-15 shooting.

ODU concluding its four-game road trip at 3-1, winning six of its last eight games to get up into a tie for fifth place in the Sun Belt standings. The win improves Jeff Jones' team to 17-11 overall and 9-7 in the conference.

After spending the last two weeks away from Chartway Arena, the Monarchs return to Norfolk to finish the season against the Sun Belt's top teams. Southern Miss, the team atop the standings, visits on Wednesday night before the regular season finale against Marshall on Friday evening.