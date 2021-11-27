Long's buzzer-beater leads Old Dominion past Longwood

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion snapped its three game slide on Friday afternoon and needed nearly all 40 minutes to do it.

Mekhi Long's short jumper as time expired was off before the horn, giving the Monarchs a 62-61 victory over Longwood. The win improves ODU's record to 3-4.

A 17-2 run by the Lancers put Old Dominion in a 14 point first half hole, but the Monarchs responded with a run of their own, going on a 14-1 spurt to end the frame and head into the locker room down 29-28. The second stanza was back and forth for the whole way.

Justin Hill's free throws with nine seconds left gave Longwood a 61-60 lead, but ODU had enough time for one final possession to set up Long's heroics.

Long paced the Monarchs with a game-high 18 points and pulled down six rebounds. C.J. Keyser added 12 points for Old Dominion. The Monarchs grabbed the victory despite connecting on just three of their 16 three-point attempts.

ODU was playing without Charles Smith IV, a usual starter, who missed Friday's game with an illness. Head coach Jeff Jones returned to the bench, after missing the Myrtle Beach Invitational with an illness of his own.

The Monarchs are back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to face East Carolina. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM. The Pirates topped Old Dominion, 73-60, last week in Myrtle Beach.