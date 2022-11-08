Long's career-high 25 points spurs Old Dominion men's basketball to win over Maryland Eastern Shore

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Behind a career night for Mekhi Long and 50 percent shooting performance, Old Dominion men's basketball cruised to an opening night 84-65 win over Maryland Eastern Shore.

Long put up 25 points on just nine shots, making 10 of his free throw attempts. He also notched a double-double with 10 rebounds in the game.

Xavier transfer Ben Stanley made a nice first impression, scoring 20 points in his first game as a Monarch. Tyreek Scott-Grayson also went into double figures with ten points and a team high 11 rebounds.

Jeff Jones' group shot 50 percent from the field, outrebounding the Hawks by 21. They made a dent on the offensive glass, scoring 17 second chance points with 15 offensive rebounds.

ODU starts out the season 1-0, an added feather in Jones' cap. The Monarchs are 7-3 in season openers with Jones as head coach.

The silver and blue head to Philadelphia on Friday for their first road test of the season with a game at Drexel.