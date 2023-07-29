Longtime coach, educator Martin honored

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Great Bridge wrestling is known as one of the best programs in the state. That success started with Wayne Martin.

Martin, who spent 40 years with Chesapeake Public Schools as a coach and an educator, was honored during a celebration on Friday night at Greenbrier Farms.

"The 40 years went by really, really fast," Martin noted. "I've had a tremendous career at Chesapeake Public Schools, not just working with student-athletes, but but working with students overall."

A fixture of the school system, Martin had no trouble keeping busy during his career. At one point, he would lead five separate departments for CPS.

However, his most success came when guiding young wrestlers. Martin led the Wildcats to five team state titles during his nine years as head wrestling coach, posting a dual meet record of 137-15-1. He coached 22 individual state champions, 47 place-winners at the state meet and 12 high school All-Americans.

"I'll never forget that first state championship," he said of the Wildcats' 1987 triumph. "It's even greater than when I won my individual state championship back in 1978 at Kempsville High School. Coaching gives you a whole different perspective on how you can help these young people meet their dreams and goals that you set for them."

Martin was named 1988 Virginia Coach of the Year, National High School Coach of the Year by Amateur Wrestling News in 1991 and was inducted into Virginia Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2007.

"One of my goals in setting legacies is trying to mentor coaches, to mentor them and show them the best practices when it comes to wrestling and techniques," he pointed out. "Be transparent with your kids, let them know that you love them and that you support them. Student-Athletes are smart. They know whether you really care about them or not."

Martin's brother, Steve, is now the head coach of the Great Bridge wrestling program.