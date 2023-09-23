Watch Now
Looking ahead to Texas A&M-Commerce on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show

Posted at 9:05 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 21:07:41-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion takes the field on Saturday to wrap up a three-game homestand and will look to treat Monarch Nation to a homecoming victory.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne discusses the upcoming contest against Texas A&M-Commerce. Rahne scouts the Lions and talks about how he's preached belief to his team this week. The Monarchs are coming off that 27-24 defeat at the hands of Wake Forest last weekend.

We're also getting to know ODU offensive lineman Leroy Thomas and taking fans' questions to Coach Rahne.

News 3's Zach Staton has the story of Levi Barrera, who was honored during last Saturday's game. He battled synovial sarcoma, a form of cancer, and had his leg amputated. Levi kept a positive mindset and has persevered. He was presented with a virtual running kit during a timeout.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Friday at 7:00 PM on WTKR during college football season.

