Love and basketball: Monarchs share Valentine's Day preferences

NORFOLK, Va. - On Monday, love was in the air with people taking the time to show appreciation for their loved ones on Valentine's Day.

Many have their preferences when it comes to Valentine's Day gifts and date ideas, and the Old Dominion men's basketball team is no exception.

WHAT KIND OF GIFT DOES EACH MONARCH PREFER?

“Kalu Ezikpe: "Some chocolate I guess. Some chocolate, nothing crazy."

Jaylin Hunter: "Just money. Yeah, that’s a great present."

AJ Oliver: "I’m very simple. I just like to sit at the house, watch a couple movies, TV shows and order pizza. Just being with the person."

BETWEEN SWEETHEARTS, A BOX OF CHOCOLATES AND CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES, WHICH DOES EACH PLAYER PREFER?

Ezikpe: "Probably a box of chocolates. Definitely a box of chocolates."

Oliver: "Definitely a box of chocolates. Gotta go keep it simple. I love chocolate. Since I turned 18, I started to love chocolate a lot more, so anything chocolate related."

Hunter: "Chocolate covered strawberries. I had those this Valentine’s Day."

WHERE WOULD EACH MONARCH TAKE A DATE ON VALENTINE’S DAY?

Ezikpe: "I’d probably try to go all out. Get her some shoes maybe, a rose, definitely some flowers, some chocolate."

Hunter: "If it my choice, I’d wanna go to an amusement park. Those are the most fun. My girl loves going to amusements parks and stuff, so that would be my ideal date."

Oliver: "You gotta start early. Gotta make them breakfast early in the morning. Tell them to come over, make them whatever they want to eat. Then for lunch we’ll probably go somewhere nice, something simple though to kind of built up the anticipation. Then take them to a dinner around five o’clock and whatever movie they wanna go see."

HAVE ANY OF THE MONARCHS COMMITTED A VALENTINE’S DAY FAUX PAS?

Oliver: "COVID year. So many different restaurants had certain seating availability, so then, once the day comes, it was like 'Oh, sorry. We overbooked you,' and I was like, now what do I do."

FINALLY, CAN THE MONARCHS GUESS HOW MANY HOLIDAY GREETING CARDS ARE GIVEN EACH YEAR?

Ezikpe: "Maybe anywhere from like 5 to 7 million."

Hunter: "It’s gotta be like 20 million."

Oliver: "Upwards of 60 to 75 million."

Oliver was closest. According to Hallmark, the number of greeting cards sold each Valentine's Day is approximately 145 million, making it the second-largest occasion for exchanging cards, just behind Christmas.