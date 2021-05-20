LPGA golfers avoid rough, find ruff at Pure Silk Championship

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The best female golfers on the globe are in Williamsburg this week as the River Course at Kingsmill Resort hosts the 2021 LPGA Pure Silk Championship Thursday through Sunday.

It's not rare to spot an animal on the golf course, as various fuzzy club covers or bag logos feature pets and/or college mascots. However, Wednesday - a real, live animal was on hand ... and getting quite a reception.

Players and caddies alike were beyond excited to reunite with Fitz, a six year-old terrier mix. Fitz is the very-best friend of golfer Cindy LaCrosse, who is playing in her first event on the LPGA Tour since 2019.

"Nobody cares that they haven't seen me for a while, but everyone is very excited to see my dog Fitz," LaCrosse said smiling Wednesday during an interview with News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler. "It's been over a year and a half since I played in a tournament, and he would travel with me every week - so he got to know a lot of the players and caddies. It's nice to see some of his friends."

Fitz is no stranger to Kingsmill Resort, as LaCrosse - with her best friend in tow - has played in the Williamsburg LPGA event on multiple occasions.

The 2021 Pure Silk Championship runs Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase at this link. Per LPGA policy, masks are required for all spectators and volunteers.