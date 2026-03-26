Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Manor and Norcom to tip off in alumni basketball game

The Mustangs and Greyhounds will tip off on Manor's home court in a game to raise scholarship funds for students.
Manor and Norcom to square off in alumni game
MANOR NORCOM
Posted

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Portsmouth bragging rights will be on the line this Saturday as alumni from two rival schools hit the hardwood.

Manor and I.C. Norcom will tip off in an alumni basketball game on the Mustangs' home court. The game will get going at 5 p.m.

The contest is put on by the Manor High School Alumni Association and the Greyhound Athletic Booster Club and will raise scholarship funds for students.

Organizers also says the goal is to teach the current generation about a friendly and fun rivalry.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

More stories from News 3 Sports

 

True Crime 757 Podcast