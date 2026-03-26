Manor and Norcom to tip off in alumni basketball game

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Portsmouth bragging rights will be on the line this Saturday as alumni from two rival schools hit the hardwood.

Manor and I.C. Norcom will tip off in an alumni basketball game on the Mustangs' home court. The game will get going at 5 p.m.

The contest is put on by the Manor High School Alumni Association and the Greyhound Athletic Booster Club and will raise scholarship funds for students.

Organizers also says the goal is to teach the current generation about a friendly and fun rivalry.

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