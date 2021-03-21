Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

March Madness comes to an end for NSU, Spartans fall to Gonzaga

items.[0].videoTitle
NCAA Norfolk St Gonzaga Basketball
Posted at 11:22 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 20:14:04-04

INDIANAPOLIS - The Norfolk State men's basketball team was a bright spot for Virginia during the 2021 NCAA Tournament, becoming the commonwealth's only team to pick up a win in March Madness after beating Appalachian State in the First Four.

Unfortunately for the Spartans, their time in the Big Dance ended Saturday night when they lost to No. 1 seed Gonzaga 98-55 in the first round.

The Spartans end their year 17-8 after their second MEAC title in the last 10 years, and a second NCAA Tournament win in as many March Madness appearances.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education