March Madness comes to an end for NSU, Spartans fall to Gonzaga

INDIANAPOLIS - The Norfolk State men's basketball team was a bright spot for Virginia during the 2021 NCAA Tournament, becoming the commonwealth's only team to pick up a win in March Madness after beating Appalachian State in the First Four.

Unfortunately for the Spartans, their time in the Big Dance ended Saturday night when they lost to No. 1 seed Gonzaga 98-55 in the first round.

The Spartans end their year 17-8 after their second MEAC title in the last 10 years, and a second NCAA Tournament win in as many March Madness appearances.

Norfolk State head coach @NSUCoachJones huddled up with his @NSU_BBALL team. Spartans trail @ZagMBB by 13 points with less than 8:00 to play in the 1st half here at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.#MarchMadness @WTKR3 @NSUSpartans https://t.co/bhtsl15OeL pic.twitter.com/QdnvuCoyDp — Adam Winkler (@AdamWink) March 21, 2021

Here’s a look at some of the @NSUSpartans fans in attendance tonight.



They’re cheering on @NSU_BBALL: the only men’s hoops program from Virginia to win an #NCAATournament game the past two years.#MarchMadness @WTKR3 @Norfolkstate https://t.co/bhtsl15OeL pic.twitter.com/wrsK4s4DXp — Adam Winkler (@AdamWink) March 21, 2021