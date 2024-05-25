Marlins punch ticket to WCWS; Christopher Newport comes up short

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- The field is set for next week's Division III Women's College World Series and for the fourth straight season, Hampton Roads will be represented.

Virginia Wesleyan dominated in every facet of the game, downing Muskingum, 6-1, in game two of their Super Regional on Friday afternoon, sweeping the series in two games.

Marlins' head coach Brandon Elliott said it was the most proud Super Regional he's ever had, based on the adversity the team overcame throughout the season.

"We were 11-6 when we left Salisbury and just in a really bad spot," he recalled. "These guys just came together. We've got kids that just haven't played or have been role players their entire careers and they came out and did stuff. We've got kids battling mental health stuff and they just never quit."

"There were injuries, there were people getting sick throughout the season," added senior outfielder and pitcher Julia Piotrowski, who was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. "We had multiple people step up and fill roles, so it definitely was a full-team effort and it's just an amazing feeling to be able to do it with girls you love."

The Marlins, playing as the visitors Friday, didn't waste time, striking first in the top of the first when Alison Pollack knocked in the first run of the game on an RBI single up the middle. VWU would add three more runs in the second inning, highlighted by RBI singles from Karley Beltran and Laci Campbell.

Mackenzie Myers would add another run for the Marlins with an RBI single to left in the fourth and Laci Campbell hustled home on a foul-out in the fifth to cap off the Virginia Wesleyan scoring.

Emma Adams pitched another complete game and was awarded the tournament's Most Outstanding Pitcher honor. Campbell and Piotrowski picked up two-hit days for the Marlins.

VWU moves onto the Women's College World Series in Marshall, Texas, which will get underway Thursday.

Christopher Newport was not at fortunate, falling twice to Rowan on Friday afternoon.

The Profs forced a deciding game three with a 2-0 win to start the day, then came from behind to top the Captains, 6-3, in the final contest of the day.

After using a six-run third inning to cruise to the win Thursday, Christopher Newport only managed one hit in game two against Rowan pitcher Emily McCutcheon. That was more than enough for the Profs to claim the win and force the series into the winner-take-all third game.

CNU scored twice in the opening frame of the final contest to take a quick 2-0 lead and added a run in the fourth to extend its advantage to 3-1, but Rowan turned on its bats at just the right time. A three-run fifth inning highlighted the comeback for the Profs, who eliminated the Captains and advanced to the Women's College World Series.

Christopher Newport's season ends with a 34-7 record, falling just short of a World Series berth after two consecutive appearances.