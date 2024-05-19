Marlins to host, CNU hits the road for softball Super Regionals

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Both Virginia Wesleyan and Christopher Newport softball went through their respective NCAA Regionals unblemished. Now both find themselves one step away from the Women's College World Series.

The Marlins and Captains discovered their Super Regional locations Sunday. Virginia Wesleyan will host Muskingum at TowneBank Park, with CNU hitting the road to face Rowan in Glassboro, New Jersey. Both Super Regionals will take place Thursday and Friday.

Game times have yet to be announced.

VWU is looking for its fourth national championship since 2017 and rolled through its regional with wins over Eastern Connecticut State and Lebanon Valley, going 3-0 for the weekend. The Marlins enter with a 38-8 record and are coming off an ODAC title as well. They'll welcome a Muskingum squad that is 31-14 on the season and won its respective regional with three wins in four games as a number three seed in the pod.

The Captains, winners of the 2022 national title, enter the Super Regional at 33-5 and have won 18 straight games, including a Coast-to-Coast Conference crown. They downed John Jay and Pfeiffer in three contests to sweep their respective regional and head to Rowan, where a tough test awaits. The Profs are 37-7, have won 13 consecutive games and are a perfect 20-0 on their home field.

Each Super Regional is a best-of-three series with the winners advancing to the eight-team Division III College World Series.