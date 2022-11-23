Marshall stepping down as Hampton Athletic Director

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Eugene Marshall's eight-plus years as the Director of Athletics at Hampton University was marked by massive change, but change that pushed the Pirate program forward.

Marshall will step down as the school's top athletic official in January to assume the same role at Binghamton University. The longtime collegiate athletic administrator will be relocating closer to his hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey.

"The timing seemed to be right," Marshall told News 3 on Wednesday. "It's three hours away from my home in Hackensack, it gives me a chance to get back to my family. Binghamton is a sleeping giant like Hampton was when I came in 2014."

The head Pirate oversaw Hampton's move from the MEAC to the Big South in 2018, then navigated the Pirates' transition into the CAA this year. The school's student-athletes' graduation rates increased during his time at the helm. Of all his achievements, however, Marshall says that it's the response to the COVID-19 pandemic from student-athletes, coaches and staff that he will probably remember the most about his time on campus.

"These young men and women were at home working academically, trying to get themselves back and we came back and played one year in the Big South after being out 18 months, two seasons, and then we moved to the CAA" Marshall recalled. "My biggest moment is the student-athletes coming back and our coaching staff, how they worked, and the people on campus, which I call the team behind the team, who rallied behind the athletic department to make sure that everything that the student-athletes needed and wanted was taken care of."

His departure won't be immediate. Marshall intends to remain at Hampton until about January 3 so he can assist while teams are on the road and as CAA play opens for basketball.

"I want to make sure that I do my job and to be around in case they need me," he said of his decision to stick around for a few more weeks. "Hopefully they won't, but that's what I get paid to do, support the athletic program and support the students."

Through it all, Marshall is quick to point out how much he relied on his staff and those around him. Coaches, staff members and fans are among those who made the biggest impact during his tenure and whom he credits with much of the success.

"Without the team behind the team, we couldn't do the things that we've done," he pointed out. "I'm very happy that we've made the moves that we've made and student-athletes are successful and I take great pride knowing that I think we've left Pirate Athletics in a better place and I see nothing but success as the Pirates make their voyage throughout the CAA."

Marshall has spent nearly 40 years in intercollegiate athletics administration. The College of Staten Island, Ramapo College (NY), The United States Military Academy at West Point, Iona and Queens College are among his previous institutions.