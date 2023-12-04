Martinez's game-winning kick created birthday to remember

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Most kids want a car for their 16th birthday, but with a region championship game that night, Indian River's Noah Martinez had a different wish.

"I just wanted the opportunity to do something good," the Braves' sophomore kicker said. "That's what I told my parents. I told them I just hope God gives me the opportunity to do something good because I just wanted to shine a little bit."

Sure enough, as the Region 5A championship game between Indian River and Green Run progressed, things looked like Noah might get his moment. The contest remained tied 7-7 as it hit its final stages.

"Earlier this year in double-overtime against King's Fork, he had an opportunity to go out there and win it," recalled Indian River head coach Brandon Carr. "That didn't go his way, but he came back. He worked."

"There were telling me that I needed to separate myself from others and I had to just focus up, get my leg warm and then they just started telling me that I've made it before in practice," Martinez said of his coaches on the sideline.

With less than 15 seconds left, the sophomore was called upon to keep Indian River's season alive, stepping onto the field with his upperclassmen teammates on his mind.

"I can't miss and then go to school and see their faces," he said. "I'm giving them another chance to get out on the field and look good so I was honestly just thinking about the seniors."

Noah stepped up and, like a player who has done it a million times before, put the field goal straight through the uprights. The birthday boot would give the Braves a 10-7 win over Green Run, ending the Stallions' two-year reign atop Region 5A and sending Indian River to the state semifinals.

"We practiced this scenario in practice on Thursday, the day before," he recalled. "I did the same thing, made it, and i just stood there and watched it and [my teammates] tackled me, so in my mind I'm like 'don't get tackled, don't get tackled.'"

"I was happy for the kid," Carr added. "To get that second opportunity, to be able to knock that down and to give his seniors another week to play football, very excited for him."

Noah will make many memories throughout his career. He'll likely have more opportunities at game-winning kicks, but this is one he'll look back on for many birthdays to come.

"It was the most nervous, but most rewarding birthday I've ever had," he smiled. "It's going to be hard to beat. I don't think I can beat that one."

Noah and Indian River saw their season come to an end this past Saturday in the Class 5 state semifinals, falling to Maury. The Braves wrap up their campaign with a 10-4 record.

If you have a nominee for Student-Athlete of the Week, send an email to marc.davis@wtkr.com.