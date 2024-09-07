Maury and Phoebus pick up big season-opening wins to headline Friday action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Two area powers kicked off their season while others picked up some key early wins on the first Friday of September.

Maury kicked off its 2024 slate against H.A. Wise out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and held on for the 20-14 win in a thriller. It marked the Commodores' 16th consecutive victory as they topped the Pumas for the second straight year.

Phoebus traveled to Highland Springs and returned on the winning end of a 23-7 score. It's the 36th consecutive victory for the Phantoms, who open the season with a statement. The visitors held a 14-0 lead at halftime and only allowed a Springers' score on a fumbled punt return.

Green Run ran its Beach District winning streak to 39 games with a 49-0 win at Kellam. The Stallions improved to 2-0 on the young season.

Below are scores involving teams from our area:

Maury 20, H.A. Wise 14

Phoebus 23, Highland Springs 7

Oscar Smith 54, I.C. Norcom 16

Green Run 49, Floyd Kellam 0

Frank Cox 47, Bayside 9

Landstown 18, Tallwood 13

Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13

Ocean Lakes 37, First Colonial 7

Kempsville 51, Princess Anne 0

Great Bridge 34, Norview 6

Indian River 58, Lakeland 3

Granby 79, Kecoughtan 0 (called after three quarters)

Menchville 35, Heritage 0

Smithfield 14, Churchland 13

Matoaca 35, Warhill 0

York 21, Gloucester 6

Lafayette 68, Booker T. Washington 0

Bruton 39, Nandua 0

Southampton 33, Westmoreland 20

Amelia 30, Franklin 13

Atlantic Shores 48, Catholic 0

Roanoke Catholic 40, Isle of Wight Academy 26

Greenbrier Christian 57, Fuqua School 0