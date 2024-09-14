Maury claims dominant win over Highland Springs to highlight Friday high school action

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — For a third straight season, Maury met Highland Springs in a highly anticipated matchup. For a second season in a row, it was the Commodores who flexed their muscles.
Behind four touchdowns from quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk, Maury cruised past the Springers with a 38-8 victory on the road. It's the 17th win in a row for Dyrri McCain's group, which jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first half.
Elsewhere in the 757, Oscar Smith improved to 3-0 with a dominant win, King's Fork showed it's strengths against Western Branch, and Bruton continued it's resurgence with a resounding victory over West Point.
Below are scores involving teams from our area:
Maury 38, Highland Springs 7
Oscar Smith 62, Great Bridge 0
King's Fork 33, Western Branch 7
Nansemond River 42, Deep Creek 7
Indian River 56, Hickory 3
Salem 48, Landstown 7
Cox 42, First Colonial 0
Kempsville 28, Bayside 18
Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 19
Hopewell 24, Lake Taylor 13
Norcom 39, Norview 7
Churchland 48, Booker T. Washington 0
Lakeland 14, Manor 8
Warwick 64, Kecoughtan 0
Hampton 54, Gloucester 6
Lafayette 45, New Kent 0
Tabb 37, Jamestown 20
Bruton 46, West Point 0
Snow Hill 28, Nandua 0
Kent County 60, Arcadia 22
Middlesex 62, Windsor 32
Northampton 46, Surry County 20
Roanoke Catholic 34, Catholic 27
St. Christopher's 27, Norfolk Academy 6
Collegiate 41, Nansemond-Suffolk 6
Fredericksburg Christian 41, Isle of Wight Academy 0