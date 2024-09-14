Maury claims dominant win over Highland Springs to highlight Friday high school action

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — For a third straight season, Maury met Highland Springs in a highly anticipated matchup. For a second season in a row, it was the Commodores who flexed their muscles.

Behind four touchdowns from quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk, Maury cruised past the Springers with a 38-8 victory on the road. It's the 17th win in a row for Dyrri McCain's group, which jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first half.

Elsewhere in the 757, Oscar Smith improved to 3-0 with a dominant win, King's Fork showed it's strengths against Western Branch, and Bruton continued it's resurgence with a resounding victory over West Point.

Below are scores involving teams from our area:

Maury 38, Highland Springs 7

Oscar Smith 62, Great Bridge 0

King's Fork 33, Western Branch 7

Nansemond River 42, Deep Creek 7

Indian River 56, Hickory 3

Salem 48, Landstown 7

Cox 42, First Colonial 0

Kempsville 28, Bayside 18

Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 19

Hopewell 24, Lake Taylor 13

Norcom 39, Norview 7

Churchland 48, Booker T. Washington 0

Lakeland 14, Manor 8

Warwick 64, Kecoughtan 0

Hampton 54, Gloucester 6

Lafayette 45, New Kent 0

Tabb 37, Jamestown 20

Bruton 46, West Point 0

Snow Hill 28, Nandua 0

Kent County 60, Arcadia 22

Middlesex 62, Windsor 32

Northampton 46, Surry County 20

Roanoke Catholic 34, Catholic 27

St. Christopher's 27, Norfolk Academy 6

Collegiate 41, Nansemond-Suffolk 6

Fredericksburg Christian 41, Isle of Wight Academy 0