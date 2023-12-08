Maury football on doorstep of finishing

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Since January, one word has been at the center of Maury's football program: finish. Saturday will see the Commodores get the chance to do just that.

"We're fired up for December 9," said junior defensive back Kendall Daniels. "That was a common goal when we first started."

"Getting there, winning the regional title, getting to the state championship isn't the goal anymore," added Maury head coach Dyrri McCain. "Just how fast we've changed that in a matter of a couple years has been fun."

McCain's program has worn down the path to the state title game. This marks the Commodores' third straight trip to State Championship Saturday and fourth since 2019. Losing the last two years in the final game, however, has Maury hungry to complete the journey in 2023. Stone Bridge stands in the way, the same program that topped the Commodores in the 2021 state championship game.

"More than 60 percent of those guys have been in both of the last two state championship games as starters," McCain pointed out. "It won't be butterflies. It will be excitement and this is their last one, so I just think that we're ready."

The season for the blue and orange can simply be described as dominating. After opening the season with wins over impressive opponents in Wise (MD), Highland Springs and Dinwiddie, Maury rolled through its Eastern District schedule, out-scoring district opponents, 516-27, and shutting out five of its seven league foes.

"People see the scores and the game on Friday night, not knowing that those guys challenged themselves throughout the week to do things off the field that's going to help them better perform on the field," McCain noted. "They stepped up to the challenge."

Now, just one challenge remains. The challenge of finishing.

"It's going to be special, the start of a legacy," Daniels said. "I'm going to miss all of them, man. We've been through so much together. Let's finish this time."

"This is the one that matters and we all understand that, the kids understand that," McCain added. "We can't get too high on what's been done or what people think we are or these national rankings and all that type of stuff. [December] 9. If we take care of the ninth, the rest will take care of itself."

Maury and Stone Bridge clash at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville in the Class 5 state title game. Kickoff is set for 5:00 PM.