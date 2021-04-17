Maury football wins third straight region title

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - On Sunday afternoon, the Maury Commodores football team picked up its third straight Class 5 Region A title, shutting out Deep Creek 41-0.

"It feels great," Da'Vonte Floyd, Maury wide receiver and defensive back, said. "We worked all year for this. Summer time we worked in the rain, out in the cold hard rain. There's nobody like us."

"Probably more special than the two before just because of the group of guys we have," Commodores head coach Dyrri McCain said. "I don't think anybody gave us a chance to even have the season that we're having. We were a four seed, quote-unquote barely got in. This group is some fighters, but we're not finished."

The Commodores are defending state champs and advance to next week's state semifinals, where they'll face Highland Springs.