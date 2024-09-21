Maury, Green Run keep rolling, Tabb takes rivalry with York in week four games

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — As the high school football season churns on, the contenders are beginning to show themselves throughout the 757.

That's a spot Maury and Green Run are certainly no strangers to, and both once again flexed their muscles with impressive victories on Friday night. The Commodores cruised to a 47-7 win over Dinwiddie at home, improving to 3-0 this season. Dyrri McCain's team is outscoring their opponents 105-28 through their first three contests.

In a battle of unbeatens in the Beach District, Green Run again showing itself to be the class of the field. The Stallions cruising past Cox with a 34-0 win, improving to 4-0 in 2024. Brandon Williams has led the program to 40 straight wins over district opponents.

Up in York County, Tabb and York writing the 51st chapter of their historic rivalry. In a defensive slugfest, the Tigers doing just enough to win 16-6 and claim a second straight win over their foes from eight miles away.

Here's a look at the scores from around the area from Friday night:

Maury 47, Dinwiddie 7

Churchland 12, Hopewell 10

Thomas Jefferson 34, I.C. Norcom 12

Lakeland 8, Booker T. Washington 0

St. Christopher’s 31, Lake Taylor 12

Granby 42, Norview 0

Landstown 24, Princess Anne 8

Salem 35, Bayside 0

Tallwood 36, First Colonial 9

Ocean Lakes 21, Floyd Kellam 3

Green Run 34, Frank Cox 0

Warwick 52, Menchville 14

Smithfield 7, Jamestown 0

Poquoson 21, Warhill 14

Grafton 9, New Kent 6

Tabb 16, York 6

Bruton 42, Northumberland 12

Northampton 32, Windsor 20

Essex 58, Franklin 0

North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores 8

Snow Hill (MD) 46, Arcadia 6

Life Christian 19, Catholic 6