Maury, Green Run keep rolling, Tabb takes rivalry with York in week four games

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — As the high school football season churns on, the contenders are beginning to show themselves throughout the 757.
That's a spot Maury and Green Run are certainly no strangers to, and both once again flexed their muscles with impressive victories on Friday night. The Commodores cruised to a 47-7 win over Dinwiddie at home, improving to 3-0 this season. Dyrri McCain's team is outscoring their opponents 105-28 through their first three contests.
In a battle of unbeatens in the Beach District, Green Run again showing itself to be the class of the field. The Stallions cruising past Cox with a 34-0 win, improving to 4-0 in 2024. Brandon Williams has led the program to 40 straight wins over district opponents.
Up in York County, Tabb and York writing the 51st chapter of their historic rivalry. In a defensive slugfest, the Tigers doing just enough to win 16-6 and claim a second straight win over their foes from eight miles away.
Here's a look at the scores from around the area from Friday night:
Maury 47, Dinwiddie 7
Churchland 12, Hopewell 10
Thomas Jefferson 34, I.C. Norcom 12
Lakeland 8, Booker T. Washington 0
St. Christopher’s 31, Lake Taylor 12
Granby 42, Norview 0
Landstown 24, Princess Anne 8
Salem 35, Bayside 0
Tallwood 36, First Colonial 9
Ocean Lakes 21, Floyd Kellam 3
Green Run 34, Frank Cox 0
Warwick 52, Menchville 14
Smithfield 7, Jamestown 0
Poquoson 21, Warhill 14
Grafton 9, New Kent 6
Tabb 16, York 6
Bruton 42, Northumberland 12
Northampton 32, Windsor 20
Essex 58, Franklin 0
North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores 8
Snow Hill (MD) 46, Arcadia 6
Life Christian 19, Catholic 6