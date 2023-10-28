Maury, Green Run, King's Fork keep rolling as season winds down

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Entering the night, just two weeks remained in the regular season and several Hampton Roads teams looked to move one step closer to perfect records.

Maury continued its tear against Eastern District opponents, rolling past Churchland, 81-0. The Commodores improved to 9-0 on the season and have beaten district foes by an average of 75.6 points per game. Dyrri McCain's group will close out the regular season next Friday night against Granby.

Green Run kept things rolling with a 47-7 win at Tallwood. It marked the Stallions' 36th consecutive win over Beach District opponents, including playoffs, as they close in on a third straight perfect regular season. Green Run wraps up its schedule against Landstown next Thursday.

King's Fork is another squad that went to 9-0 with a Friday victory. The Bulldogs took care of Deep Creek, 48-7, showing no let-down following last week's big victory over Oscar Smith. The Fork caps off its schedule next Friday against Hickory.

Warhill went to 9-0 with a 37-6 win over Tabb. With one more victory, the Lions would secure their first perfect regular season in program history.

Phoebus and Warwick are also undefeated and face off against each other Saturday at noon.

Maury 81, Churchland 0

Green Run 47, Tallwood 7

King's Fork 48, Deep Creek 7

Western Branch 20, Grassfield 14 OT

Indian River 33, Great Bridge 13

Lake Taylor 34, I.C. Norcom 28

Salem 17, Floyd Kellam 13

Collegiate 38, Norfolk Academy 7

Frank Cox 22, Kempsville 21

Bayside 55, Princess Anne 14

Landstown 56, First Colonial 17

Nansemond River 66, Lakeland 6

Oscar Smith 41, Hickory 14

Granby 30, Manor 8

Gloucester 15, Woodside 14

Warhill 37, Tabb 6

Smithfield 27, New Kent 24

Poquoson 42, Bruton 7

Grafton 62, Jamestown 0

