Maury, Phoebus punch tickets to state title games

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury and Phoebus are the only two 757 teams left standing and will get the chance to play for the ultimate prize next Saturday.

In a rematch of last year's Class 5 state semifinal, the Commodores showed up and forced the same result, topping Green Run, 21-14, at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on Saturday.

Peyton Jones got Maury on the board first in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown rush, but the Stallions' Damari Palmer answered with a three yard score of his own to tie the game back up. Melvin Lowe put the Commodores back on top in the second quarter, scoring from three yards out as well to give the visitors a 14-7 lead going into the half.

Da'Vonte Floyd created some space in the fourth quarter with a 44-yard touchdown run. Green Run would score with less than a minute to play, but Maury would recover the ensuing onside kick to seal the deal and get back to the Class 5 state championship game.

The Commodores will face Highland Springs for the state title next week. Kickoff is set for noon at Old Dominion's S.B. Ballard Stadium.

In Class 3, Phoebus is one step closer to repeating as state champions. The Phantoms dominated Brentsville District, 58-14, in the semifinal at Darling Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

TyReon Taylor got the scoring started with a rushing touchdown in the first, with Jayden Earley scoring on a quarterback keeper in the second quarter to put the Phantoms up 17-0. After a Brentsville touchdown, Keyontae Gray returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD and Earley added a passing score to Jordan Bass, giving Phoebus the 31-7 lead at the break.

Taylor and Bass would both add third quarter touchdowns to put the game well out of reach and propel the Phantoms back into the state title game.

Phoebus will face Heritage (Lynchburg) in the Class 3 state championship game on Saturday at Liberty University. Kickoff is set for noon.

Elsewhere, Western Branch fell to Freedom in Class 6, 69-14. Class 4 saw Warwick fall at Dinwiddie, 28-0, while Poquoson could not get past Central Woodstock in Class 2, falling 37-10.