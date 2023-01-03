Maury product Lambert-Smith makes Rose Bowl history

PASADENA, CA (WTKR)- In the 109th edition of the storied Rose Bowl, it only took Maury product KeAndre Lambert-Smith a handful of seconds to rocket into the game's history.

During the first play of the fourth quarter, the Penn State sophomore wide receiver pulled in a pass from quarterback Sean Clifford and took off, completing an 88-yard scoring play. The 88-yard touchdown marked the longest passing score in the history of the Rose Bowl.

Penn State topped Utah, 35-21, to finish 11-2 on the campaign.

Lambert-Smith finished the night with three receptions, a career-high 124 yards and the score. He appeared in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions this season, pulling in 24 receptions for 389 yards and four touchdowns. During Penn State's final regular season game against Michigan State, the former Commodore threw a touchdown pass while adding a receiving score.

While at Maury, Lambert-Smith helped lead the Commodores to the 2019 Class 5 state championship. He earned state and region offensive player of the year honors during his senior season in 2019, finishing with 1,635 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns.

Former Norview standout Kaytron Allen added a rushing touchdown for the Lions. Allen played his freshman season for the Pilots before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.