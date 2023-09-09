Maury secures big win to highlight Friday night football action

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Highland Springs had gotten the best of Maury on three previous occasions. Friday night the Commodores got their revenge.

Maury scored first and never looked back, knocking off the Springers, 23-14, at Powhatan Field. The win improves the Commodores to 2-0 as they continue their early-season gauntlet that features two Virginia state champions and a Maryland powerhouse.

AuTori Newkirk showed out for Maury, as the senior quarterback accounted for all three Commodore touchdowns on the night. Newkirk connected with Jahvon Wiggins for the opening score, then added a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He would once again use his legs to score another rushing touchdown and give his team a 20-7 lead at the break.

Highland Springs topped Maury in last year's Class 5 state title game and ended the Commodores' seasons in the 2018 and 2020 playoffs.

In the Beach, Green Run improved to 3-0 with a commanding 56-0 victory over Floyd Kellam. The Stallions win their first three games of the campaign for the third straight year and run their winning streak against Beach District opponents to 30.

Lake Taylor hit the road and could not overcome a talented Hopewell squad, falling 42-25. Jamir Freeman picked up a passing and a rushing touchdown in the second quarter to put the Titans in front, 19-14, but Hopewell took the two point advantage just before the half and went onto hand Lake Taylor its first loss of the season.

Lighting and rain had their impact on several area contests. Western Branch and King's Fork will now play Saturday at 11:00 AM, after weather postponed their scheduled showdown. Phoebus and Heritage picked up weather-shortened wins, the Phantoms shutting out Woodside, 34-0, and the Hurricanes topping Denbigh, 21-0.

Maury 23, Highland Springs 14

Green Run 56, Floyd Kellam 0

Frank Cox 14, Bayside 9

Hopewell 42, Lake Taylor 25

Oscar Smith 48, Great Bridge 6

Nansemond River 53, Deep Creek 14

I.C. Norcom 40, Norview 13

Phoebus 34, Woodside 0 (Called at halftime)

Heritage 21, Denbigh 0 (Called at halftime)

Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic 6

Collegiate 31, Nansemond-Suffolk 20

Tallwood 28, Landstown 26- OT

Kempsville 28, Ocean Lakes 20

First Colonial 36, Princess Anne 26

Indian River 33, Hickory 0

Tabb 28, Jamestown 0

Grafton 21, Poquoson 16

Lafayette 48, New Kent 7

Warhll 48, York 0

Bruton 35, West Point 6

Churchland 28, Booker T. Washington 6

Hampton 35, Gloucester 13

Atlantic Shores 53, Norfolk Christian 13

Lawrence Academy 45, Greenbrier Christian 2