Maury tops Stone Bridge to claim Class 5 state championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WTKR)- Maury's last two state title games ended in heartbreak. It was pretty evident from early on that 2023 would not follow the same script.

Junior quarterback Au'Tori Newkirk accounted for six touchdowns as the Commodores rolled to a 45-34 win over Stone Bridge to claim the Class 5 state championship Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. It marks Maury's second state crown in program history.

The Commodores got the scoring started early, as Newkirk found Lebron Bond on a screen pass. The junior receiver took it 59 yards for a touchdown to give Maury the early 6-0 lead.

After a scoop and score by the Bulldogs, Dyrri McCain's team answered with back-to-back big play scores. Newkirk hit Fred Johnson for a 68 yard touchdown over the middle and then aired it out for a 58 yard strike to Josh Powell, giving the Commodores a quick 19-7 advantage.

Newkirk and Leon Clark added rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and Maury went into halftime with a 32-10 lead.

Stone Bridge would score a touchdown to open the third, but Maury responded with two scores, a Newkirk rush and another touchdown pass to Johnson to extend the advantage to 45-17. The Bulldogs would put some points on the board down the stretch, but the Commodore defense did enough to preserve the win.

Newkirk passed for 287 yards and four touchdowns, while adding two on the ground. Melvin Lowe paced Maury's ground game with 69 rushing yards, while Bond pulled down three catches for 115 yards and the score.

Maury finished the season a perfect 15-0.