Maury's Chancellor heading into Hokie Hall of Fame

BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- There isn't much Kam Chancellor didn't do during his football career. Now he'll be able to add Virginia Tech Hall of Famer to his list of accolades.

The former Maury star is one of seven members who make up the Hokies Hall of Fame Class of 2022. That class will be inducted during a ceremony in Blacksburg on November 4.

Chancellor was a standout for Virginia Tech from 2006-2009, tallying 208 total tackles during his time in a Hokie uniform. A quarterback who was moved to the defensive backfield prior to his first collegiate campaign, the former Commodore led Tech to two ACC championships and a 2009 Orange Bowl victory. He was named second team All-ACC his for his performance during his senior season.

The defensive back was a fifth round draft pick in 2010 and burst onto the scene. He helped the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls, including a Super Bowl XLVIII title in which he intercepted legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. Chancellor would be named All-Pro twice during his eight year NFL career and appear in the Pro Bowl four times. He would retire following the 2017 season.

While attending Maury, Chancellor played both safety and quarterback. During his senior year, he led the team to a 10-2 record with more than 2,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. In 2017, he became the first Maury student-athlete in history to have his jersey retired.

