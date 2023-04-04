Maury's Jack Bonney pitches no-hitter

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR) — Most baseball pitchers have to work for years through various levels to have a shot to throw a no-hitter.

Maury's Jack Bonney now has two through a very early phase in his career. The junior pitched a five-inning no-no in a 14-0 victory for the Commodores over Manor on Friday.

Bonney tallied 12 strikeouts in the game, one that didn't start as smoothly as he'd wanted.

"I walked one kid, then k'd up for the last out," Bonney said. "After that, I just had a lot of confidence in myself."

"He's been a bulldog," Maury coach Robbie Butler said. "He came out and kind of started slow, but he figured it out real quick in the second and third inning."

He also pitched another five-inning no-hitter when he played for the junior varsity team. It's a continuation of a fun few months for Bonney, who was part of the Fleet Park team that made the Senior Little League World Series championship game.

"At first I was like, 'Dang, I really just threw a no-hitter,'" he said. "I knew I had a lot of strikeouts but I was like, 'Dang I really threw a no-hitter. That's kind of cool.'"

"When we brought the team down and had our team talk, we congratulated him and you could see he was thrilled," Butler said. "For varsity level, that's pretty good."

Maury is 4-2 in the young season, returning to the field against Norcom on Tuesday.