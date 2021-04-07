MEAC football doesn't meet criteria to maintain automatic bid to FCS Playoffs

NORFOLK, Va., April 7, 2021 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has informed the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) that it will not meet the criteria to maintain its automatic qualifier (AQ) because the three programs, Howard, Delaware State and South Carolina State, playing this spring will not play each other as required by the NCAA/FCS.

The Bison and Bulldogs will not play each other this spring due to the District of Columbia’s restrictions on travel to and from the state of South Carolina. The cancellation of Howard’s contest against South Carolina State, originally scheduled for this coming Saturday, April 10, prevented the three teams from playing each other, as required to be eligible for the FCSs AQ.

The MEAC suspended its spring 2021 football season on Feb. 11 after six of the league’s nine programs opted out. Conference policy states that if 50% or more institutions cannot participate in any championship, the championship for that sport will be suspended.