MEAC showcases diversity in sports with Girls on the Gridiron Clinic

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The MEAC would not let a little rain get in the way of a lot of fun on Thursday night, as Norfolk State's Echols Hall was transformed into a football facility.

Teaming up with the NFL and RCX, the conference held a Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football Clinic. Females of all ages were encouraged to attend the inaugural event, the first of its kind held by a conference, according to the MEAC.

"Women's flag football is a great initiative that [the NFL and RCX] are doing and being able to give the love of football to everybody, no matter what gender," said league commissioner Sonja Stills. "What a great way to do it with women's flag football."

RCX is an organization that partners with professional sports leagues nationwide to facilitate youth leagues and clinics.

Originally scheduled for outdoors at Dick Price Stadium, but moved inside due to inclement weather, flag football players hit the floor of the gym, learning fundamentals and skills from the MEAC's coaches and players. Drills were run by student-athletes and staff from each of the conference's six football programs.

"Anytime you're able to just talk about X's and O's and just the understanding of the technique and fundamentals that go along with football, you get an opportunity to help somebody else develop," Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums pointed out. "I think that's what this game is all about."

"It's such a great opportunity to get out there, learn the game and just have fun and then interact with the coaches and student-athletes," added Stills. "It's awesome."

The event was in conjunction with MEAC Football Media Day, which kicks off on Friday at the Hilton Norfolk. While that will focus on the men who will hit the field in the fall, Stills says not to be surprised if women's flag football is part of the conference's sponsored line-up of sports in the future.

"That's what we're looking to do," the commissioner said. "We really want this to be a conference initiative, but what we need to do is start at the bottom. Let's grow the awareness of it and then let's move. I think we're ready to go."

"If you want to learn and you want to grow, try the MEAC," Odums added. "I think we're doing a great job of promoting it."

The Girls on the Gridiron clinic kicks off two days of MEAC football in Norfolk. Friday will see the conference hold its Men's Empowerment Breakfast, featuring Denbigh product and former NFL defensive back Antoine Bethea as keynote speaker, before the league's teams convene for media day activities.