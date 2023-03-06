MEAC Tournament gets set to tip off in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Championship Week hits the Mermaid City. Both the men's and women's MEAC Tournaments tip off at The Scope on Wednesday and a ticket to the big dance will be handed out to both title winners.

This marks the 10th season that the event will be held in Norfolk, where the MEAC headquarters resides. Teams, family and fans from all eight conference institutions will converge on the city to experience some postseason Division I basketball.

"It's an exciting time," MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. "Our fans really really look forward to coming to Norfolk so we're just getting geared for that Division I basketball and the talent and the great product that we put out on the floor."

The men's side sees Norfolk State enter as the third seed after dropping three of their last four regular season games. Robert Jones saw his team finish the regular season 20-10, 9-5 in league play. The Spartans are the two-time defending MEAC champions and will open on Thursday night against Coppin State at 8:00. Howard earned the regular season crown, the Bison's first outright title since 1987.

Norfolk State's women enter as the top seed after claiming the regular season championship. Larry Vickers' team wrapped up the campaign 23-6, 11-3 in the conference, and will look for just its second MEAC title in program history and first since 2002.

Stills and the conference are looking forward to welcoming the fans. The commissioner points out that most of the schools are located within four hours of Norfolk, making it a relatively easy trip for many who want to watch their favorite teams compete. Spectators from former MEAC institutions are also expected to be in attendance to cheer on their old league and fellow HBCU institutions.

"It's really really great to see them in the building, no matter who is playing, and continually grow our fanbase," Stills said.

Those in attendance have more than just basketball to which to look forward. Stills said there will be plenty of activities surrounding the tournament for fans of all ages to enjoy. A fan-fest that features local vendors will be held in conjunction with the tournament and giving back to the community will be a key as well.

"We're going to do some new and different things," Commissioner Stills pointed out. "Our Read with the MEAC program, reading contests that we do with the Norfolk Public School system, college fairs. There's so much that we want to do for the city of Norfolk, the way we want to tie to the community here.

All in all, Stills hopes to create a memorable experience for all who attend, both on and off the court.

"That they had a wonderful time, that they saw great D-I basketball, that they're taking a piece of the MEAC family with them and that they continue to support the Elite Eight member institutions," she said of what she hopes people take away from the tournament.

For more information on the MEAC Tournament, click here.

Tournament action tips off on Wednesday at The Scope. Here's a look at the schedule:

Wednesday, March 8:

12:00- Women's quarterfinals, (8) South Carolina State vs. (1) Norfolk State

2:00- Women's quarterfinals, (7) Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. (2) Morgan State

6:00- Men's quarterfinals, (8) South Carolina State vs. (1) Howard

8:00- Men's quarterfinals, (7) Delaware State vs. (2) North Carolina Central

Thursday, March 9:

12:00- Women's quarterfinals, (5) Coppin State vs. (4) North Carolina Central

2:00- Women's quarterfinals, (6) Delaware State vs. (3) Howard

6:00- Men's quarterfinals, (5) Morgan State vs. (4) Maryland-Eastern Shore

8:00- Men's quarterfinals, (6) Coppin State vs. (3) Norfolk State

Friday, March 10:

12:00- Women's semifinals

2:00- Women's semifinals

6:00- Men's semifinals

8:00- Men's semifinals

Saturday, March 11:

1:00- Men's championship game

4:00- Women's championship game