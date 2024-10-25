Meatball Madness: Halloween Edition

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Halloween is less than a week away and our four-legged football expert is ready for the occasion.

This week, Meatball Madness focuses on a probable Southeastern District title game between Oscar Smith and King's Fork. Both teams enter 8-0 and storming towards deep playoff runs. The Bulldogs are the defending district champs after a 10-0 regular season in 2023, but the Tigers look like the Oscar Smith of several years ago so far this season. It could shape up to be one of the games of the year.

So is the bulldog going with the Bulldogs? Click on the above video to see his Halloween selection.

King's Fork and Oscar Smith kick off at 7:00 PM on the Tigers' home field. Check out the recap and all your scores and highlights tonight on The Locker Room at 11:15 PM on WTKR.