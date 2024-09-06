Meatball Madness: Maury kicks off season against H.A. Wise in 757 Showdown

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Maury ran the table last year on its way to a Class 5 state championship and Friday finds the Commodores opening the 2024 campaign against another state champ from Maryland.

Maury and H.A. Wise clash at Powhatan Field on Friday night. The Commodores were the only blemish the Pumas' record last year on their way to a state title in the Old Line State. Maury won the last match-up to open 2023, 34-14.

This week, our four-legged football prognosticator returns to make his pick in this week's 757 Showdown. Will be pick the home-town Commodores? Or does he think Wise will get its revenge?

Click on the above video to see Meatball's pick.