Meatball Madness: Tabb and York square off in 757 Showdown

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Friday finds our 757 Showdown taking us to Yorktown, where two unbeaten cross-town rivals square off.

York and Tabb meet at Bailey Field with both looking to remain undefeated on the young season. Both squads re 2-0, with the Tigers topping Heritage and Jamestown to kick things off, while the Falcons knocked off Gloucester and Warhill to get things going.

Last season, Tabb handled the Falcons in the 50th anniversary of the rivalry contest.

As always, Meatball has his thoughts on who will take the victory. Click on the above video to see who everybody's favorite expert is choosing in this week's showdown.