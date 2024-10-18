Meatball Madness: The battle of the Rivers

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only four Friday nights remain in the high school football regular season, meaning playoff races are heating up down the stretch.

Nansemond River and Indian River both enter tonight's showdown with 4-2 records, having both lost to Oscar Smith and King's Fork. The teams are not only battling in the Southeastern District, but both are also aiming to pick up key power points in their respective regions. The Warriors are hoping to climb the Region 5B standings, while the defending Region 5A champion Braves have their eyes on improving their rank as well.

Last season, Indian River topped Nansemond River in a thriller, 45-38.

So who did Meatball pick? Click on the above video to find out.