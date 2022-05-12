Melichova becomes first ODU women's golfer to qualify for NCAA Championships

ANN ARBOR, MI (WTKR)- Never before had an Old Dominion women's golfer qualified for the NCAA Championships. That all changed on Wednesday.

Senior Jana Melichova shot a one-under par 70 in the final round to tie for third and qualify for the national match. She will head to the big dance as one of two individual qualifiers from the Ann Arbor Regional.

"It just makes that feeling much bigger," Melichova said of becoming the first Monarch women's golfer to accomplish the feat. "I don't know what else to say. It's just a great feeling."

Old Dominion last had a golfer in the NCAA Championships in 1991, but that was on the men's side. Melichova joins Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar as individual qualifiers from the regional, along with the top four teams- San Jose State, Virginia, Arkansas and Michigan.

"You're trying to stay focused and just go shot-by-shot," the senior said. "I think my coaches were much more stressed than me."

Melichova heads to Scottsdale, Arizona, for the NCAA Championships. That match runs from May 20-25.