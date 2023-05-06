Menchville baseball making up for lost time with wins and laughs

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR) — Don't let the serious looks on Menchville baseball's face fool you.

"I got a bunch of jokesters," said head coach Phil Forbes.

"We pick on each other a lot, whether you're a senior or a freshman," freshman third baseman Luke Woodard said.

When they're on the field, the Monarchs aren't joking around. They're 18-0 in 2023 with 11 of those games ending in double-digit victories.

"I think no matter what happens to us we all still have a good smile and we all love playing baseball," said senior pitcher Jay Clements.

This group savoring each moment after years of heartbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic ending the 2020 season before it could get going followed by a condensed 2021 season. Then in 2022, Menchville dropping a heartbreaker in the regional quarterfinals after losing just three games all season.

"We all want to get back for the years that we missed during COVID," Clements said. "We're all trying to get our redemption and get it back."

"If I can get them to understand that every day is another opportunity, do your best and don't give up," Forbes said. "These guys don't do that.

It's not only inspired the Monarch's terrific run this season but also helped them to be grateful for the experiences with each other, whether it's on or off the diamond.

"They had a hard time last year, and so this year is come back better than last year," Woodard said. "Come back like every game is our last."

A squad of determined players ready to make up for lost time with a lot of wins and even more laughs.

"We like to play around a lot, but when it's time to get serious we do and we like to have fun a lot," Woodard said.

Menchville is back on the field again Tuesday against Bethel. The Bruins are 13-1 in 2023.