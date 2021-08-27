Menchville kicks off our area's high school football season with 32-7 win over Granby

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - In our area's first fall high school football game since 2019, Menchville High School beat Granby High School 32-7 to open this season's play.

The Comets were first to score. Granby quarterback Chad Bohn connected with Elijah Edmonds to give the Comets a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Menchville quarterback Kevin White complete a pass to Amir Harrison, who made an unbelievable grab in the end zone to make it a 7-6 game.

From there on out, the Monarchs' offense went on a run, scoring 28 straight points, while the defense kept Granby from putting any more points on the board.