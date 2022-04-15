Menchville product Jenkins returns to 757, transfers to Old Dominion

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Chaunce Jenkins is coming home.

Old Dominion announced that the Menchville product is transferring to the Monarch program from Wichita State. He returns as part of the 2022 recruiting class and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Jenkins appeared in 19 games this past season for the Shockers, averaging 2.2 points per game, posting a career-high 11 points on December 21 against Prairie View. The guard saw an average of 7.5 minutes per contest.

“Chaunce is an extremely athletic playmaker who will make an immediate impact as a Monarch," ODU head coach Jeff Jones said in a university-released statement. "We are thrilled to welcome Chaunce back to the 757."

Jenkins burst onto the recruiting scene as a senior at Menchville in 2019-2020, averaging 16 points per game and leading the Monarchs to a 20-4 record. He would earn Class 4 All-State second team honors for his effort during the campaign.

The announcement of Jenkins joining the ODU program comes a day after the signing of Bryce Alfino, who is finishing his senior year of high school in Mooresville, NC.