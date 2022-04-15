Watch
Sports

Actions

Menchville product Jenkins returns to 757, transfers to Old Dominion

CHAUNCE JENKINS
Wichita State Athletics
Menchville product Chaunce Jenkins is transferring from Wichita State to Old Dominion.
CHAUNCE JENKINS
Posted at 10:00 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 22:02:35-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Chaunce Jenkins is coming home.

Old Dominion announced that the Menchville product is transferring to the Monarch program from Wichita State. He returns as part of the 2022 recruiting class and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Jenkins appeared in 19 games this past season for the Shockers, averaging 2.2 points per game, posting a career-high 11 points on December 21 against Prairie View. The guard saw an average of 7.5 minutes per contest.

“Chaunce is an extremely athletic playmaker who will make an immediate impact as a Monarch," ODU head coach Jeff Jones said in a university-released statement. "We are thrilled to welcome Chaunce back to the 757."

Jenkins burst onto the recruiting scene as a senior at Menchville in 2019-2020, averaging 16 points per game and leading the Monarchs to a 20-4 record. He would earn Class 4 All-State second team honors for his effort during the campaign.

The announcement of Jenkins joining the ODU program comes a day after the signing of Bryce Alfino, who is finishing his senior year of high school in Mooresville, NC.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home