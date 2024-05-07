Menchville's Chaunce Jenkins transferring to Seton Hall

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Newport News native Chaunce Jenkins has found his new home for his final season of college basketball.

The former Old Dominion guard announced on Monday night he will transfer to Seton Hall. Jenkins originally said he would leave the Monarchs in a social media post on March 19.

The Menchville High School graduate leaves Norfolk after two seasons of leading the silver and blue in scoring.

He arrived at ODU before the 2022-2023 campaign after a pair of seasons at Wichita State. He immediately broke out in Jeff Jones' rotation, scoring 13.5 points per game and average 31 minutes a night. Jenkins earned second team All-Sun Belt honors for his play.

Jenkins paced ODU again this season with 15.9 points per night, also leading the team in minutes played, assists, three-pointers made, and field goals made. Once again he landed on the all-conference squads, this time on the second team.

Now he will head to the Big East to play for Shaheen Holloway's Pirates. His new coach gained plenty of notoriety when he led 15-seed St. Peter's to the Elite Eight of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.