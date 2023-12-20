Milton-Jones hopes Monarchs "seize the moment" against No. 3 NC State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The odds may be stacked against them on paper, but Old Dominion head women's basketball coach Delisha Milton-Jones hopes her Monarchs can take advantage of the chance in front of them.

"Your effort and your work should be diligent and persistent and consistent every day in hopes of you walking upon opportunity," the head coach said Tuesday. "NC State is a very opportunistic moment for us."

ODU welcomes the third-ranked Wolfpack to Chartway Arena on Wednesday night where the Monarchs will look to upset the 11-0 juggernauts. The silver and blue are coming off their first loss of the season, falling to VCU this past weekend to fall to 8-1.

"Let's seize the moment and take advantage of the opportunity," Milton-Jones added.

Old Dominion is looking for its first win over NC State since December of 2002. It marks the first meeting between the two teams since 2018 with the Wolfpack riding a four-game winning streak in the series. Princess Anne product Aziaha James leads the Pack with 16.4 points per game and the squad has two wins over top five opponents on the season.

Milton-Jones has often discussed returning ODU to its glory days throughout her tenure. Facing the number three team in the nation and a household name on the women's basketball circuit certainly helps with that.

"We are re-establishing that feeling of nostalgia," she noted, pointing out the program's history of playing powerhouses like UConn and Tennessee. "I think it's something that our fans can appreciate and enjoy and if you're a basketball aficionado, it's something that you can appreciate as well."

Prior to Saturday's loss to the Rams, Old Dominion had torn out to an 8-0 start, winning six of those contest by double digits. The Monarchs lead the nation in opponent three-point percentage (.205) and are third in the country in scoring defense (48.1 ppg). En'Dya Buford leads ODU in scoring with 11.7 points per game.

Old Dominion and NC State tip off at 6:30 PM Wedneday night at Chartway Arena.